Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of JMIA opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

