Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $5.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,508,000 after purchasing an additional 748,232 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 527,610 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 328,782 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 424.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after acquiring an additional 234,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 371,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after buying an additional 197,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $101.91 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $102.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average is $93.80.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

