2,710 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,588 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,659,000 after acquiring an additional 556,415 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,078,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,709,000 after acquiring an additional 336,239 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,029,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,419,000 after acquiring an additional 239,406 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

GSLC opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $83.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.