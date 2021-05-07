Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,276,000.

AEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.34. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

