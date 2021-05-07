JustInvest LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $181.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $183.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.