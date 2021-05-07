JustInvest LLC Acquires 12,099 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 13,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.34 and its 200-day moving average is $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $487.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

