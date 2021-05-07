US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,948 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

