Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Unilever were worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of UL opened at $59.69 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

