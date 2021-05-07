US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shopify were worth $16,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Shopify by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,386.09.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,090.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.86, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $685.00 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,151.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

