Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.17% of Graco worth $20,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,828,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after buying an additional 689,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after buying an additional 527,502 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,803,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

GGG stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $78.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,929 shares of company stock worth $13,330,699 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

