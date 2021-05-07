Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $89.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.55.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at $15,707,246.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.