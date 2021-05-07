Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576,158 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of Johnson & Johnson worth $468,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,651 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

JNJ opened at $167.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $441.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.