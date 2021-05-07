DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,447 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Southern were worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $500,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.05 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,921. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

