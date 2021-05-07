Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

NYSE MCD opened at $234.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

