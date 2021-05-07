Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Major Shareholder As Arvarius Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 797,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 367,324 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth $5,922,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth $3,612,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 360,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 214,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

