Brokers Set Expectations for Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CL King upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

NYSE:DIN opened at $97.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.00. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

