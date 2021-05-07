Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

HESAY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $129.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.24 and its 200-day moving average is $108.59. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $129.88.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.