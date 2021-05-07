Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cryoport in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Get Cryoport alerts:

CYRX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $61.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -106.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at $2,635,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,303 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $282,171.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.