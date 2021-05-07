Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $51.23 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,240,000 after buying an additional 618,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after buying an additional 3,441,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,756,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,382,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after buying an additional 345,487 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $60.06.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

