Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,163,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 93.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 209.1% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,135.79.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,306.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,263.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,201.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.