Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSX opened at $85.61 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

