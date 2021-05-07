Regina M. Paglia Sells 4,431 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $134,170.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $26.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $32.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRNA. Truist lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

