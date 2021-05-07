Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $187.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $174.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.90.

APTV opened at $141.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.38. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

