Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $56.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

