Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded at BTIG Research

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

Shares of TPR opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

