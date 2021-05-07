Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Europcar Mobility Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

EURMF opened at $0.34 on Friday. Europcar Mobility Group has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Albania, Cyprus, Malta, Russia, and St Martin. It offers vehicles for short-term business and leisure rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Ubeeqo, Fox Rent, and Buchbinder brand names.

