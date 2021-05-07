Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exela Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $98.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.11. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $7.82.

In related news, Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

