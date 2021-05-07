Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. Upland Software updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $40.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91.

UPLD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $228,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,136,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,514 shares of company stock worth $10,061,794. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

