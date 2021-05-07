AllSafe Price Hits $0.0554 on Major Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $506,955.94 and $199.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00071244 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

