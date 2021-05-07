GravityCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $105,088.07 and $30.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00073468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.00272548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.11 or 0.01159091 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.06 or 0.00763836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,366.19 or 0.99881021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,639,100 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

