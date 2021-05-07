Traders Purchase High Volume of Nemaura Medical Put Options (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,471 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,296% compared to the average daily volume of 535 put options.

NMRD stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. Nemaura Medical has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $201.33 million, a P/E ratio of -43.90 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nemaura Medical by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nemaura Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nemaura Medical by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nemaura Medical by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.