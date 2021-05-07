Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,512 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,047% compared to the typical daily volume of 219 put options.

AJAX opened at $9.92 on Friday. Ajax I has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJAX. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ajax I during the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ajax I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,445,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Ajax I in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in Ajax I in the 4th quarter valued at $3,103,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Ajax I in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Ajax I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

