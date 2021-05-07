Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,709 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,225% compared to the typical volume of 129 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YELP. Wedbush lifted their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

YELP opened at $38.23 on Friday. Yelp has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -224.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 531.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Yelp by 32.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Yelp by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

