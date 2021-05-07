Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $73.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

