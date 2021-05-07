Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

BLDR stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $52.91.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 67.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 619,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after buying an additional 121,558 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,159,000 after buying an additional 158,297 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 17.7% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $718,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

