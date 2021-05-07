Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 230 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 296 ($3.87) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 197.17 ($2.58).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 182.62 ($2.39) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 152.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

