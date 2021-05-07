Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €110.00 by Berenberg Bank

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s previous close.

RHM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €109.30 ($128.59).

Shares of RHM opened at €86.82 ($102.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -138.91. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a fifty-two week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The business has a 50-day moving average of €87.02 and a 200 day moving average of €82.84.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

