BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

