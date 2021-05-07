Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRT. Mizuho upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

NYSE:FRT opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $116.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.75.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

