Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

HLF stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 83,179 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth about $2,875,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Pezzullo sold 34,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $2,002,943.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,744,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $364,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

