Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $41.92 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,824. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 205,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 86.1% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 118,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

