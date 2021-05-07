Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.
NASDAQ:FITB opened at $41.92 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,824. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 205,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 86.1% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 118,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
