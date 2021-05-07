GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.6367 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

GlaxoSmithKline has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.91 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.