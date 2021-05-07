Research Analysts Set Expectations for FB Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for FB Financial in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%.

FBK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

NYSE:FBK opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in FB Financial by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317. 45.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

