Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on June 7th

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Atmos Energy has raised its dividend payment by 28.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. Atmos Energy has a payout ratio of 49.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Shares of ATO opened at $103.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.80. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.92.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

