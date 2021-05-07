Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 1st

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of CSTE opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.02 million, a P/E ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

