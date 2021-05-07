Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$70.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of C$24.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.50. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$71.77.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,986,225.59.

L has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.86.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

