Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.50.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Watsco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Watsco by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Watsco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $294.32 on Friday. Watsco has a 12 month low of $150.09 and a 12 month high of $298.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

