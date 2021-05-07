Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €3.60 Price Target

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) received a €3.60 ($4.24) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €3.27 ($3.84).

EPA:AF opened at €4.45 ($5.23) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.74. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

