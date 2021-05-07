Inogen, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

INGN opened at $66.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39. Inogen has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -733.47 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $709,310.60. Insiders sold a total of 78,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,568 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.7% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Inogen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.