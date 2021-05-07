UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €10.60 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €10.60 ($12.47) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.99 ($11.75).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.